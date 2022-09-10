The mission statement: 'We just want to win'

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s golf game is dreadful. To the point that it’s got him questioning his own athleticism.

During the offseason, the Green Bay Packers head coach got himself a top-of-the-line Taylor Made set of clubs — a Stealth driver, 3-wood and 3-rescue hybrid; Stealth irons; MG3 wedges; and a custom, MyTP putter with “Go Pack” stamped on the back.

“I look cooler,” he says, “but the golf game is still awful.”

So awful, in fact, that the former high-school basketball 2 guard and Division II college quarterback is, with his 43rd birthday fast approaching, having a bit of a midlife sporting crisis — one that might be even worse than the embarrassment he felt after he ruptured his Achilles’ tendon during a pick-up basketball game with his assistant coaches during his first offseason in charge.

“The more I think about it, I think I was skilled in certain areas. But, I don’t know. I can shoot a basketball and I can throw a football. I don’t know how good of an athlete I am — was,” LaFleur continues. “I cannot hit a golf ball. It’s pretty bad.”

Shaun Rezachek is a friend of LaFleur’s who also happens to be Taylor Made’s Green Bay-based regional sales manager for the Midwest — and a scratch golfer himself. He thinks the coach, who has never broken 100 for 18 holes and whose self-proclaimed best round was a 9-hole 50, is being too hard on himself.

“He is ultra competitive and hates to lose — even to me,” Rezachek says. “He struggles to play any game that he’s not really good at — and golf is one. He needs some work in the offseason if he even wants to think about breaking 100.”

Rezachek laughs at the low-hanging shot he just took at his friend, then continues. “Golf isn’t a game where you can just pick up a club and be good at. Matt could be decent, but time doesn’t allow.”

LaFleur’s frustration with his good walks spoiled are pertinent to the Packers’ 2022 season — set to kick off Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — for this important reason: It provides a prism through which to view his first three years as Packers coach.

Forget about the three consecutive 13-win seasons. Forget the fact that he became the first coach in Packers history to take his team to the playoffs in his first season — something Super Bowl-winning, street-namesake coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy failed to do. Forget even the 39-10 overall regular-season record, the best of any coach in the history of the NFL in his first three years.

If you’re among those Packers fans who cannot find much joy in those accomplishments because of the team’s three postseason failures under LaFleur — particularly the back-to-back Lambeau Field losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Championship and to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFC Divisional round — well, good news: You’ve got company.

Matt LaFleur feels the same way.

“To set yourself up for the opportunity to play in front of your fans in your home stadium and to not capitalize on two occasions, that’s definitely the most disappointing,” LaFleur says. “And it’s not the fact that we lost — not to take anything away from anybody else, because we lost to two pretty damn good teams; obviously Tampa won a Super Bowl and San Francisco was an interception away from going to the Super Bowl again — but it’s the fact that we made some critical mistakes that I don’t think we’ve made for the majority of our time here. We just were not at our best.

“I was telling the guys this the other day: John Wooden talked about competitive greatness — giving your best when your best is required, regardless of the circumstances. We weren’t at our best when we needed to be. And so that’s definitely the most disappointing thing.”

Now, LaFleur’s not wandering the halls of 1265 Lombardi Avenue each day still muttering to himself about that fourth-quarter red-zone failure against the Bucs or the special-teams abomination against the Niners. He doesn’t have enough time for golf; he really doesn’t have enough time to wallow

He’s got work to do — oh, does he have work to do, with an offense to redesign without Davante Adams, the best wide receiver in football, and with a rejiggered offensive coaching staff — so he’s compartmentalized those losses and vowed to use them as lessons that foster meaningful change.

But in an NFL where fans can sometimes feel like they take their team’s losses harder than the players and coaches, that’s not the case with LaFleur.

“Really, we’ve done a great job setting ourselves up for the opportunity, and that’s really this league, right? You’ve got to get to the dance, and then anything can happen after that,” LaFleur says. “The 2020 year, that was a weird year (because of the COVID-19 restrictions). We’re at home, we’re in the elements, you don’t have your crowd. It was cool to have some people in the stands, but it doesn’t have that same homefield advantage.

“And then last year, it just … I mean … that was a debacle. It was major mistake after major mistake — in critical situations. Malfunctioning in the critical situations, when you need to be at your best, and we haven’t been. It’s like, ‘How do you learn from that and how do you get better from that?’ That’s something I’m always trying to think about.”

‘No expectations means no limitations’

Surely there have been years in LaFleur’s coaching past — he got his NFL break as an offensive quality control coach with the 2008 Houston Texans — when he wasn’t sure exactly how good (or bad) the team would be. But even with last year’s 38-3 season-opening whipping by the New Orleans Saints, ultimately the Packers were who he thought they were, finishing 13-4 and earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye for the third straight year.

This year? Even with a talent-laden roster that is led by soon-to-be 39-year-old four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and includes a raft of All-Pro caliber talent on defense (nose tackle Kenny Clark, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, safety Adrian Amos and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes), LaFleur admits there are far more opening-day unknowns than the previous two seasons.

“I think every year there’s a little bit of uncertainty going into the year,” LaFleur says. “Sure, you’re confident anytime you’ve got some of the players we have — guys like Aaron, Kenny Clark, ‘Dre, Smash, Jaire. We’ve got a lot of great players. (But) it is tough when you’re missing some great players from the year before.”

Well, one, really: Adams, the two-time first-team All-Pro and the NFL’s most productive receiver over the past four seasons. Traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 for first- and second-round draft picks, Adams’ departure left a hole that goes deeper than his 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns combined in 2020 and 2021.

In Adams’ place are 32-year-old Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ close friend; veteran Sammy Watkins, who admits his career has been a disappointment — largely of his own making — after he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft (the same draft in which the Packers took Adams in the second round at No. 53 overall); and rookie draft picks Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round) and Samori Touré (seventh round), all of whom figure to test Rodgers’ patience and frustrate him at various points this season.

“I think you can spin that any way you want. There’s not a guy that’s ‘The Dude’ (like Adams was),” first-year offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich admits. “We’re just going to go out there and play ball. I’m excited to see them make plays. And whoever gets the ball, let’s go. Let’s go score some touchdowns and have some fun.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, and while LaFleur feels very good about his offseason decision to promote Stenavich from offensive line coach to coordinator, that underscores another reason for the uncertainty: LaFleur lost his two most trusted offensive assistants from his first three years in Green Bay — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who became the Denver Broncos head coach, and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy, who became the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and play-caller.

“First of all, ‘Hack’ was a really good balance for me,” LaFleur explains. “Because ‘Hack’ is really decisive and makes very quick decisions, and I’m a little more, I would say, deliberate. Not that he’s any less thorough, but I’ve never seen a dude who can do the work of like, five guys. He is a machine. And he’s a very quick decision-maker, where I probably, I don’t want to say procrastinate, but I definitely double-check and triple-check.

“There was such a good dynamic between the two of us in terms of just how we went through our process. And it got more refined the longer we were together. So you take him out of the equation, now it’s just trying to figure out how we’re going to do our process with ‘Steno’ in that role and with a lot of guys who are doing different jobs than they were a year ago.

“But that’s life in the National Football League. How do you get the new people that come in acclimated and up to speed as quickly as possible? I’ve said it a million times, but, ‘No expectations means no limitations.’ I really don’t know what to expect.”

MVP: Most Valuable Partnership

Among LaFleur’s proudest accomplishments is the connection he has forged with Rodgers, who to this day likes to point out how many wondered aloud in 2019 if the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, coming off a sometimes-rocky relationship with McCarthy, could work effectively with a young, inexperienced new head coach.

Those doubts were always misguided, as Rodgers had become a from-afar admirer of the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan offensive system LaFleur came out of, knowing the offense needed a fresh perspective after growing stale under McCarthy.

But LaFleur surely deserves credit for helping smooth over some of the ugliness of the past two years, when Rodgers was angered not just by general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select his quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, but by the uncommunicative, uncollaborative culture Rodgers felt Gutekunst fostered.

Delving into the complexities of Rodgers’ frustrations and feelings could make for quite a PhD dissertation, so let’s sum it up thusly: If not for LaFleur, the final chapters of his story with the Packers almost certainly wouldn’t have had the happy ending it has had.

“I just think there is so much trust both ways. That takes time, right? That takes getting to know somebody,” LaFleur says. “I have total faith in him that if we have a play called and he changes the play, he’s going to have a damn good reason for why he did it. If we’ve got something called that’s not going to work, please, help us. He’s so capable and he does such a great job with it.”

Considering LaFleur’s offense isn’t designed for a quarterback to make as many changes as Rodgers does, that was certainly a concession by the coach, who was wise enough to recognize a my-way-or-the-highway approach with Rodgers would have been a catastrophe.

Asked last week how and why their relationship developed as it did, Rodgers replied, “We just communicated and spent time with each other talking ball. I’ve said many times that I think the biggest jump from us was between Years 1 and 2 (during the pandemic) with all the Zoom meetings we did — going through the depth of the playbook and taking stuff out that wasn’t working and adding stuff back in that might’ve worked.

“That was, I think, when our relationship took off. And then the last two years have been a lot better on offense.”

How good they’ll be this year is another matter. Rodgers has never had such an inexperienced group around him, and he more than strongly hinted that he’s not a fan of playing with mistake-prone, less-detailed rookies.

Alas, he may not have a choice, so Rodgers will have to find patience not only with his young receivers, but with inexperienced interior offensive linemen and even stud running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who’ll be asked to do even more for the offense than they’ve done previously.

“I would say this: Will we evolve more than we have in years past? I would say probably, from an offensive perspective. Because we just have more inexperience — across the board,” LaFleur says. “You look at our offensive line, you look at our receivers, we’re younger.

“So, are there going to be some growing pains? Absolutely there will be. And we’re just going to have to live through it and learn through it more than anything else. Hopefully we’ll see the growth necessary so when the end of the season rolls around, hopefully we’re in a situation where you can get to the next step with them, these guys have learned from the mistakes along the way, and we’re a hell of a lot better than we are right now.”

‘I just want to win’

New special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, tasked with repairing the league’s worst units, didn’t know LaFleur until he put on the full-court press to get Bisaccia to come to Green Bay after the Raiders chose not to keep him despite making the playoffs with Bisaccia as their interim head coach after Jon Gruden’s forced resignation.

Two decades older than his boss, the 62-year-old Bisaccia won’t say if he came into the job with any preconceived notions about LaFleur. But he’ll state this very clearly: He’s a huge fan. So much so, in fact, that others in the building tease Bisaccia for how smitten he is with LaFleur’s leadership style.

“I get razzed a little bit for how I talk about Matt. But to some degree, I don’t know if I was ever ‘flat,’ but I have been re-energized by him,” Bisaccia says. “I use the word a lot: He just has a great ‘zeal’ for football.

“I really respect the way he handles the team meetings, and the way he talks to the players, and the results he gets from the players, and the relationship he has with the quarterback. We’ve had great football conversations. So for me, it’s exciting to be around him. … I’m learning every day from him. I really enjoy being around him. I enjoy that we can have personal and professional conversations. And not only am I learning from him as a coach, I’m enjoying the friendship that we’re building.”

For his part, as much as his teams’ last two playoff exits disappointed him, LaFleur insists he doesn’t feel any greater burden this season than he did before. He knew the expectations when he got the job — they don’t call it “Titletown” for nothing — and while his coaching results have been far better than his golf scorecards, neither has been good enough for him.

“I think most of us, most people in general, we’re going to learn more from our failures than we are from our successes,” LaFleur says. “I don’t necessarily feel any different, I would say, than I did when I first got hired here. There’s a job to do, and you’re so focused on doing the job that you don’t worry about all the outside noise or whatever it may be.

“I think you’re always putting pressure on yourself to be at your best. Because we want to win. But I don’t feel any added pressure. I don’t want to say I live with my head in the sand, but there’s only so many hours in a day. And if you want to be thorough in your job, how do you even give (outside opinions) any time?

“I just want to win. I don’t care, man. Because at the end of the day, what else do you want? What are we here for? We’re here to win.”