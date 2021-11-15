 Skip to main content
'The Mad Ones' musical staged reading at UWP

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — “The Mad Ones’ a FreshINK free musical staged reading, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road.

Eighteen-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother Bev and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend Adam, but it’s her painfully alive best friend Kelly that haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not — impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?

Reserved seating is required by going to uwp.edu. A livestream option is available at 2 p.m. Saturday.

