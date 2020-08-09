The Latest: McIlroy offers a zinger of his own at Koepka

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest from the PGA Championship, the first golf major of the year, at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco:

Rory McIlroy is known to speak his mind. And he thinks Brooks Koepka has taken honesty to another level.

McIlroy says he was surprised when he heard Koepka say about Dustin Johnson that "he's only won one" major while sizing up his chances going into the final round. Koepka has four majors and was going for a third straight PGA Championship.

"If you've won a major championship, you're a hell of a player," McIlroy said. "Doesn't mean you've only won one. You've won one, and you've had to do a lot of good things to do that."

McIlroy then delivered his own zinger.

"Sort of hard to knock a guy that's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has," he said.

Koepka has seven PGA Tour victories, including his four majors.

As for McIlroy, he closed with a 2-under 68 and was at 2-under 278, no chance of winning. McIlroy had seven straight top 10s, including a victory, until golf was halted by the pandemic. When it resumed in June, he now has gone six straight tournaments without a top 10.

He also hasn't won a major since 2014.