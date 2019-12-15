'The History of Mystery' exhibit at Kenosha Public Museum

KENOSHA — "The History of Mystery" will be on exhibit though Jan. 12 at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Today mystery, crime and suspense fiction is one of the most popular entertainment genres in America. Millions read mystery novels and short stories; millions more know the genre only through TV, movies or comics.

Quite often the genre is seen through one lens — novels, magazines, pulps, comics, movies or television, when many of the writers who created the stories often worked in multiple media. Major novelists also wrote radio scripts, movies and comics; often adaptations of their own characters. The various media and formats interacted in ways that synergistically grew the genre. The children reading the Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew grew up to read mystery novels as adults.

The exhibit starts the story with how memoirs and casebooks by Francois Eugene Vidocq and Allan Pinkerton in 19th century inspired fiction writers to invent the genre in many forms. The exhibit details its growth from there to its current status as a major force in American culture.