According to the Forward Racine plan (available here), which was released on Friday, May 22, and went into effect less than four days later, “This strategy is intended to prevent community transmission and protect those most vulnerable, while reducing the economic and social fatigue resulting from the current pandemic. In order to sustain the health and welfare of our citizens it must also ensure that steps are taken to alleviate the strain on public health, health care systems, and emergency response services in order to ensure and preserve their ability to respond in a timely manner to current and future threats, while maintaining capacity to treat those impacted by COVID-19."