 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The farmers market is back!
0 comments

The farmers market is back!

  • 0

Farmers markets are back!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
Local News

Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.

Evers: Vaccine requirements are 'not going to happen' in Wisconsin
Local News

Evers: Vaccine requirements are 'not going to happen' in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”

He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News