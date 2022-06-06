 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Dawleys to perform at Tunes on Taylor inaugural event

ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park will hold its inaugural Tunes on Taylor event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Village Municipal Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave.

The local family band, The Dawleys, will perform. The Jaramillo Home Cook’n taco truck will be on site and beverages will be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

