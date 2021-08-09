The circus is coming to Waterford

WATERFORD — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be coming to Waterford with two shows on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Ten Club Park, 200 S. First St.
On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m., spectators are welcome watch the raising of the big top and then stay for a free tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. They will learn facts about the performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in the circus family. This presentation will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care the animals receive.
Circus performances will be held at 2 and 4:30 p.m. bringing the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute show.
This year’s performers and entertainers include Miss Simone and her breathtaking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud big and little prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez and his Cockatoo Review, the Wheel of Destiny and the Russian Swing by the Perez family. Also the fan-favorite performing jungle cats, Soloman, Delilah and Wendell will be presented by Trey Key. The show will be accompanied by original music composed by Matt Margucci of Los Angeles.
Advance tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for seniors 65 and older and children ages 2-12. There is no charge for ages 1 and younger. They can be purchased at the Waterford Public Library, Uncle Harry's and the Explore Waterford office or go to cmcircus.com. Tickets at the gate cost $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.