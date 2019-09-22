GOOD FOOD

Asian Restaurant 5

Bakery 5

Breakfast 6

Brunch 7

Café/Coffee Shop 8

Fish Fry 8

Food Truck 10

Franchise/Chain Restaurant 10

Ice cream/Frozen Treats 11

Italian Restaurant 12

Kringle 5

Lunch 13

Mexican Restaurant 14

Pizza 12

Restaurant 14

Sandwich/Burger 13

Wings 15

NIGHTLIFEHappy Hour 14

Live Music 16

Sports Bar 15

Tavern 15

SPORTS & FITNESSBowling Center 18

Golf Course 19

Fitness Center 20

HEALTH CAREChiropractor 20

Dentist 21

Medical Doctor 22

Eye Care 22

Veterinary Clinic 24

AUTOAuto Dealer 24

Car Repair Shop 25

Car Wash/Detail 26

STYLE & BEAUTY

Salon 27

Spa 28

Stylist/Barber 29

Tattoo Parlor 30

Non-Chain Clothing Store 31

SHOPPINGButcher Shop 33

Flower Shop 32

Jewelry Store 34

Liquor/Wine Store 34

Neighborhood Hardware 35

Place to Find Unique Gifts 36

LOCAL LIFE/FACESBand/Musician 36

Festival 37

Daycare 38

Event (Non-Festival) 38

Free Entertainment 39

New Business 40

Pet Pampering 41

Place to Take Kids 43

Senior Community 42

HOMEContractor 42

Plumber 44

Garden Center 36

BEST OF THE WEST (West of 1-94)Café/Coffee Shop 45

Entertainment/Live Music 16

Local Store 45

Restaurant 16

Bar 16

Event/Festival 46

