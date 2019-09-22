GOOD FOOD
Asian Restaurant 5
Bakery 5
Breakfast 6
Brunch 7
Café/Coffee Shop 8
Fish Fry 8
Food Truck 10
Franchise/Chain Restaurant 10
Ice cream/Frozen Treats 11
Italian Restaurant 12
Kringle 5
Lunch 13
Mexican Restaurant 14
Pizza 12
Restaurant 14
Sandwich/Burger 13
Wings 15
NIGHTLIFEHappy Hour 14
Live Music 16
Sports Bar 15
Tavern 15
SPORTS & FITNESSBowling Center 18
Golf Course 19
Fitness Center 20
HEALTH CAREChiropractor 20
Dentist 21
Medical Doctor 22
Eye Care 22
Veterinary Clinic 24
AUTOAuto Dealer 24
Car Repair Shop 25
Car Wash/Detail 26
STYLE & BEAUTY
Salon 27
Spa 28
Stylist/Barber 29
Tattoo Parlor 30
Non-Chain Clothing Store 31
SHOPPINGButcher Shop 33
Flower Shop 32
Jewelry Store 34
Liquor/Wine Store 34
Neighborhood Hardware 35
Place to Find Unique Gifts 36
LOCAL LIFE/FACESBand/Musician 36
Festival 37
Daycare 38
Event (Non-Festival) 38
Free Entertainment 39
New Business 40
Pet Pampering 41
Place to Take Kids 43
Senior Community 42
HOMEContractor 42
Plumber 44
Garden Center 36
BEST OF THE WEST (West of 1-94)Café/Coffee Shop 45
Entertainment/Live Music 16
Local Store 45
Restaurant 16
Bar 16
Event/Festival 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.