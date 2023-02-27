On a dreary, rainy day, Sally and her brother are bored at home with nothing to do until a cat with a tall red-and-white hat appears. Playful, mischievous and filled with the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, the Cat in the Hat makes playing indoors a wacky adventure. That is until Thing One and Thing Two appear and start to cause a mess. Is it all fun and games or will the kids have to take control before their mom comes home?