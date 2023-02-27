RACINE — Dr. Seuss’s award-winning, timeless story of “The Cat in the Hat” comes alive on stage in the next Racine Children’s Theatre show at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., March 17-19.
On a dreary, rainy day, Sally and her brother are bored at home with nothing to do until a cat with a tall red-and-white hat appears. Playful, mischievous and filled with the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, the Cat in the Hat makes playing indoors a wacky adventure. That is until Thing One and Thing Two appear and start to cause a mess. Is it all fun and games or will the kids have to take control before their mom comes home?
“The Cat in the Hat” is performed by Upstart Theatre. Packy, the RCT friendly elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance.
Performances take place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19. Tickets cost $7. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.