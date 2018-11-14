“The Bachelor” has a return date for its 843th — er, 23rd — season, and this time around bachelor Colton Underwood is holding those roses.
The season premiere will air on Jan. 7, 2019, ABC Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Underwood, 26, who came up on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette” courting Becca Kufrin, was sent home right before the final three got their nights in the Fantasy Suite. That night could have been a big plot point, had it happened, given the fact that Underwood has gone into detail publicly about his choice to remain a virgin.
He also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” over the summer, where he got his mind right — “found closure” and “found clarity” is how the show put it —with Kufrin, and Kufrin’s pal Tia Booth. At the end of the summer, the former NFL player was still flying solo, so now it’s “The Bachelor.”
Incidentally, the condition of the Bachelor Mansion, a.k.a. Villa de la Vina in Agoura Hills, is still unknown as the Woolsey fire continues to burn northwest of Los Angeles. One of the three structures on the property had burned down, but the main mansion might have survived, “Entertainment Tonight” reported Sunday.
Colton, soon to be known to jillions by only his first name, kicked off filming his season in September and production has since moved around the country and internationally, “ET” said. Showrunner Mike Fleiss tweeted Saturday that he still didn’t know the condition of the house.
