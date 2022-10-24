'The Art Educators Faculty Show' on view at Spectrum

RACINE — “The Art Educators Faculty Show“ will be on view through Nov. 6 at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive.

The exhibit features two-and three-dimensional from art educators in Racine County’s public and private schools. Participating artists include Sarah Aguila, Christine Bohn, Alana Cacciotti, Barb Canterbury, Story Chang, Raena Karolus, Kimberly Kingma, Robin Kinney, Julie Lynam, Rebecca McGowan, Josie Nordling, Stephen Quirke, Ronald Rosales, Maya Thielen-Herrera, Anna Todaro-Sadur, Dan Velasquez, Nancy Wolf and Denise Zingg.

A public reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with many of the artists in attendance. Some artworks are for sale.

Spectrum Gallery hours are are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and weekdays by appointment or serendipity; call 262-634-4345.