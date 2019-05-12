When Amber Segura was in high school her grandfather died from lung cancer.
While it still saddens her to think of everything he went through, she also remembers the compassionate caregivers who were there for her grandfather. That experience eventually led her into nursing, said Segura, who is being honored as one of 10 top nurses in Racine County. She was voted by readers as the popular choice winner.
Segura works night shift at Ascension All Saints hospital in the women and infant unit, where she gets to work with parents and their newborn babies.
Working with new parents, she gets to see the excitement as they experience their first moments with their baby, said Segura who graduated from Horlick High School in 2002 and then received her nursing degree from Gateway Technical College.
But she also has to deal with the challenges, such as breastfeeding which can be hard at first and sleepless nights.
When sleep-deprived parents need a few hours to rest, she volunteers to take the baby back to the nursery for a few hours so they can get a little sleep.
For the most part, Segura works in postpartum in the area after the baby has been born, but she has been in the room many times for the birth. “It’s exciting especially for the moms and the dads. It’s really touching the first time they see them and hold the baby,” she said. And no matter how many times you see it, it doesn’t get old, she said. In her own words to the right, Segura describes a little about nursing and what she loves about her job.
