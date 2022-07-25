 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texture and flame Potter featured at Artists Gallery

An art piece by Layne Peters

An art piece by Layne Peters.

RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will feature Layne Peters as its featured artist Aug. 1-31 and welcomes him as its newest member.

Layne is the son of Lyle Peters, one of the gallery's founding members. Lyle was a longtime potter and two-dimensional artist who still has a studio at the Sixteenth Street Studios. The Artists Gallery is an artist co-op celebrating its 24th year in Downtown Racine.

Layne's sculptural ceramics are "thrown and altered" starting with wheel-thrown forms and then altering each piece to create its own personality using slips, gestural markings and glazing techniques. He is most influenced by Japanese ceramics.

Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. People can meet some of the gallery artists from 5 to 8 p.m Friday, Aug. 5, during First Fridays.

