University of Texas football great and former NFL player Cedric Benson died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in West Austin, Texas family members and friends said early Sunday.
Austin emergency officials told the American-Statesman that they are investigating the crash in the 5600 block Mount Bonnell Road after 10 p.m. Saturday and had information that Benson and a passenger were killed. Two other adults who were injured in the crash suffered non-fatal injuries. Official confirmation by the Travis County medical examiner could come later in the day Sunday.
Earlier in the evening, Benson, 36, posted a photo of a BMW motorcycle on his Instagram account with the caption “My Saturday Evening.”
On Sunday morning, several people were gathered at Benson’s West Austin home on West Courtyard Drive and appeared to be mourning outside on a patio. A Facebook post on Sunday morning from Benson’s relative, Dominic Benson, read, “No no no no no no God no!!!! Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man.”
Mack Brown, the former Longhorns coach who recruited Benson to Texas, responded to an Instagram post, saying, “We lost a great one way too soon #RIP.”
Benson, a running back who played for the Longhorns from 2001 to 2004, accumulated the second-most rushing yards in program history and topped 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons. He captured the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in his senior season in 2004. The next year, the Chicago Bears took him No. 4 overall in the NFL draft. Benson went on to play eight seasons in the league and last played in 2012 with the Green Bay Packers.
Benson’s death came three days after he appeared in a Travis County courtroom and was found guilty of the lesser charge of obstruction of a passageway in connection to a 2017 drunken-driving arrest in downtown Austin. County Court-at-Law Judge Kim Williams sentenced Benson to two days in jail and credited him for the two days he served after his arrest.
BEARS: The Chicago Bears' kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner.
The Bears announced Sunday that Elliott Fry has been released after an offseason and preseason competition with Pineiro and several other kickers.
The Bears have been looking for a kicker since cutting Cody Parkey following his double-doink field goal miss of 43 yards in their 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pineiro, who kicked in college at Florida, cost the Bears a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft choice in a trade with the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. He was on injured reserve last season in Oakland.
Fry had been signed after the Alliance of American Football folded. He kicked for Orlando and in college had kicked at South Carolina.
The Bears still have two preseason games remaining and coach Matt Nagy said it's still possible they'd sign another kicker if one of interest is released by another team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.