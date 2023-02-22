RACINE — The Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop located at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., is open year-round from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday to prepare gifts for Christmas. Days are reduced to Wednesdays only from June through August. New volunteers are always welcome.

Its mission is to serve Racine County families by providing Christmas toys to those in need. Registration for children from birth through age 10 begins in October. Flyers with details are distributed throughout the community in September.

For the past 90 years, this hometown organization has relied on the community for donations of funds and new, used and repairable toys of all kinds. Currently, the most needed items are 24- and 26-inch bicycles. Toy donations for the program can be taken to any Racine County fire station east of the interstate, dropped in the red shed at Kortendick Ace Hardware (3806 Douglas Ave.) or brought to the workshop during business hours.

Monetary donations are vital to support the operation of this nonprofit organization and can be mailed to: Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403.

For more information, go to texreynoldstoysfortots.com, call 262-633-1379 or send email to tft.racine@att.net.