SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow, a nature sanctuary and arboretum at 880 Green Bay Road, was started from a promise to protect the land and all the beings within it.

The sisters who made this promise were Ruth and Margaret Teuscher, two teachers who taught in Racine. For those that knew the Teuscher sisters, they were witty and strong women with the shared aspiration to protect the land they called Hawthorn Hollow. In order to celebrate the Teuscher’s legacy and record as much of their life as possible, Hawthorn Hollow is hosting the Teuscher Social at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

Perhaps you had Ruth or Margaret Teuscher as your home economics or English teachers at Park High School, or you visited Hawthorn Hollow in its first years, or even knew the sisters personally. Those who have any connection to the sisters or to the beginnings of Hawthorn Hollow (approximately 1965-1985) are invited to this first-ever social. The public is also invited.

During this social, there will be brief presentations on Hawthorn Hollow’s history and the sisters by Hawthorn Hollow staff and author Bill Mueller, with time to socialize and reminisce. People are invited to bring their stories, memories or photographs from the sisters to share. Refreshments will be provided at the free event.