After Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu's on Main, suffered a robbery last week, community members gathered outside of her restaurant in Downtown Racine to show support. White was given $4,000 made up of donations from the Venmo Challenge.
One of the races Racine County voters will be deciding on April 6 is that of the Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II. Incumbent Jeff Davis looks to be elected in his own right after appointment. Grogan looks to jump from City of Muskego judge to appellate court.
A man suspected of driving while high is accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop/arrest of a different driver suspected of OWI Wednesday morning on the Interstate in Racine County.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation.