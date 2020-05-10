Tessitore, McFarland sacked by ESPN

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland are out as ESPN’s Monday Night Football announcing team, two industry sources said.
The network is planning to fill those two jobs internally, according to a source.
Steve Levy has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Tessitore on play-by-play, two sources said. Levy has called college football since 2016 and has been a longtime SportsCenter anchor for the network.
Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are the top candidates for the analyst job. A three-man booth is under consideration.
ESPN also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of moving its lead college football announcing team — Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit — to Monday Night Football. But Herbstreit has said that even if he works NFL games, he still would want to do college games.
The Fowler/Herbstreit scenario would be more of a possibility if this fall’s college football season is postponed.
Orlovsky, the former NFL backup quarterback, has seen his stock rise at the network more than perhaps anyone in the past year. The network very much likes his work on college games and on NFL Live.
ESPN also holds Riddick, the former NFL personnel executive, in high regard and twice previously considered him for the MNF job.
Last season, Levy, Riddick and Griese called the second game of ESPN’s opening MNF double-header.
Levy has emerged as the front-runner for the play-by-play job in part because ESPN values Levy and likes his work, and in part because ESPN’s other lead announcers are closely associated with other sports: Mike Breen (NBA), Dan Shulman (baseball and college basketball) and Fowler (college football).
COVID-19
The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household.
The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gyms and swimming pools remain closed, although swimming in the sea or lakes will be allowed.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can set their own stance on tennis courts and golf courses, and their administrations have already indicated a more stringent version of the lockdown will be maintained.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a speech on Sunday to lay out the outlines of a “road map” for easing the coronavirus pandemic restrictions while maintaining forms of social distancing.
Johnson said people can “play sports but only with members of your own household.”
Johnson gave no indication when professional sports can resume after competitions, including the Premier League, shut down in March.
• The French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said on Sunday.
The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.
Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later.
“Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked," Giudicelli said in the newspaper interview Sunday. “We're not ruling any option out.”
However, he conceded that “the lack of visibility” when hosting a tournament without fans is a concern.
Recent reports have speculated that the French Open could be rescheduled again.
“The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much,” Giudicelli said.
The FFT is refunding all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros by the end of May, and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if it goes ahead.
• Just 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Results were based about about 5,600 completed records from employees of 26 clubs. Samples were obtained on April 14 and 15.
"It allows us to get a peek of the nation-wide prevalence," said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at Stanford, one the study's leaders, said Sunday.
The start of the baseball season has been delayed because of the virus outbreak. There's no timetable for when the season might begin.
Sixty people tested positive in the raw data, and adjustments were made for false positives and false negatives. Bhattacharya said the survey had a 0.5% false positive rate.
Antibodies are produced by a person’s immune system if they have been infected by a virus.
MLB employees have been less affected than their surrounding communities have been, Bhattacharya said.
The University of Southern California and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City also led the study.
Data for players was not broken out. The study was not representative of the overall population, given 95% of the participants were under 65 and few reported comorbidities.
MLB team doctors looked at results last month. The goal of the study was to better determine how widespread COVID-19 is, which could aid governments and health professionals in their evaluation of when to lift stay-at-home orders.
The Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, Colorado and Miami did not participate, Bhattacharya said.
Bobsledding
Former U.S. Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic has died. He was 43.
USA Bobsled/Skeleton said in a release Saturday that Jovanovic took his own life May 3.
A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Jovanovic started in the sport in 1997. A push athlete for driver Todd Hays, he won a bronze medal at the 2004 world championships and finished seventh in both the two- and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics after also pushing for the late Steven Holcomb.
Obituary
Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.
Pratt died on Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.
Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt's “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.”
Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut, native was a coach and referee in several sports.
She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.
