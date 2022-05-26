 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry L. Jackson

Terry Jackson

Terry L. Jackson, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

