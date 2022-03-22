Terrion N. Kirk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started. WITH VIDEO
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
Twin Disc has sold the facility it has occupied for a century, at 1328 Racine St. The corporate headquarters was sold for $3.25 million.
An established developer wanted to invest millions in new construction in the City of Racine, and create who knows how many new jobs in the process. The city said no, with staff indicating they’re waiting for something better.
The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.
BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman’s head in a toilet and giving her a “deathly swirly.”
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted a student at Horlick High School because they stepped on his shoes.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been known as Racine County's Jane Doe from 1999-2019. Now, the woman accused of killing her has faced a jury and is headed to prison.
Two houses were reported shot on Racine's north side Monday night.
