Terrence T. Golden (aka Brian Golden, Keyon Golden, Terrell Johnson, June Bug Golden, Goldie Golden), 35, 400 block of Randolph Street, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC on/near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
