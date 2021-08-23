 Skip to main content
Terrence Christopher Sims
Terrence Christopher Sims, Beloit, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer.

