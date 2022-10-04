Terral L. Martin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terral L. Martin
UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy was shot at the hotel across the street from Case High School Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
Foul play is not suspected.
Union Grove man allegedly stole $16,000 worth of copper wire from We Energies, then sold it for $1,763
The man reportedly was trying to get his car back after it was repossessed.
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
It'll be a Halloween trick-or-treat this year!
According to estimates, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.
One man was non-fatally shot Saturday night on Racine's north side, the Racine Police Department said.
Two men, one from Racine and the other Kenosha, have been charged with having "ghost guns" and drugs. One was given a $5,000 cash bond and the other a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking
Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.
54-year-old Sturtevant man allegedly hit bicyclist with his car in Racine County, struck a 'Keep Right' sign
Alcohol may have been involved.