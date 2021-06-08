Tennis: Zverev easily earns semifinal spot

PARIS — Alexander Zverev did not want to believe that his opponent in the French Open quarterfinals had saved a break point with a shot that landed on — or was it merely near? — a line in the fourth game Tuesday.

So Zverev crouched down near the mark on the red clay and engaged in a bit of an argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes, repeatedly saying, “No!” and then “How?”

Hughes, whose call was backed up by an unofficial video rendering shown on TV, didn’t budge, and Zverev quickly lost that game, then the next one, too, to fall briefly behind. Could have been the start of an unraveling.

Instead, showing the way in which he stays cooler at crucial moments in the sport’s biggest tournaments these days, the sixth-seeded Zverev recovered quickly, grabbed 16 of the remaining 19 games and easily moved into his third major semifinal by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

“Obviously the Grand Slams are the tournaments that we want to win the most. Before, maybe the last few years, I was putting too much pressure on myself,” said the 24-year-old Zverev, who was the runner-up to good friend Dominic Thiem at last year’s U.S. Open.