Tennis: Youngster Korda just keeps winning

WIMBLEDON, England — When Sebastian Korda struck his last competitive shot as a 20-year-old — an overhead winner that closed out a third-round victory over Wimbledon's No. 22 seed on Friday — the American raised both arms, then doubled over and rested his hands on his knees.
Up in a Centre Court guest box, the body language of his father, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, was strikingly similar. Arms in the air, then leaning forward, reaching for the railing in front of his seat.
The younger Korda's family bloodlines are serving him rather well at the moment. He is the son of two former professional tennis players — he credits his mother, Regina Rajchrtova, with teaching him to be calm on court — and the brother of two current stars in women's golf — one of whom, Nelly, is ranked No. 1 and just won her first major — and is looking as if he very well could be the men's tennis star his country has been awaiting for quite some time.
With an aggressive style that's built for grass courts, Korda got past Britain's Dan Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003.
"A big achievement," Korda called it. "Incredible."
He is only the eighth man since 2001 to reach the fourth round at both the All England Club and Roland Garros before turning 21.
Of the other seven, four went on to be ranked No. 1 and win multiple Grand Slam titles: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Lleyton Hewitt. Another won one major (Marin Cilic), and the other two were Slam runners-up (Stefanos Tsitsipas, still only 22 himself, and Tomas Berdych).
On Monday, which is Korda's 21st birthday, he will face No. 25 seed Karen Khachanov, a Russian who eliminated Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in straight sets Friday.
Other fourth-round matchups in the top half of the men's draw established Friday: No. 1 Novak Djokovic against No. 17 Cristian Garin, No. 5 Andrey Rublev against Marton Fucsovics and No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut against either Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov.
"I can't say that I'm too pleased with the way I performed. I felt like today I was a bit off, especially with serving. ... Generally my serve is a weapon. It wasn't today," said Djokovic, who was broken twice in a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over American qualifier Denis Kudla that made him 17-0 in Slam matches this season. "I don't want to talk about negatives; I just won in straight sets. Honestly, I think I can play better. I hopefully will."
Women's quarterfinal berths will be determined by these contests Monday: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 18 Elena Rybakina, No. 7 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 21 Ons Jabeur, No. 8 Karolina Pliskova vs. Liudmila Samsonova and No. 23 Madison Keys vs. Viktorija Golubic.