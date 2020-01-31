Tennis: Thiem beats jitters, Zverev to reach final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Locked in an even-as-can-be Australian Open semifinal, Dominic Thiem looked up at his guest box, patted his belly and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate he was feeling sick. He shook his head. He winced.

Whatever might have been going on, Thiem turned out to be just fine — well enough to play, well enough to win.

The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first at Melbourne Park by using his baseline bullying and big-moment bravado to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Friday night.

"I was feeling nerves, I think. I was putting so much energy, so much effort in, so my stomach was not ready for that. I think it was rebelling a little bit," Thiem said, laughing about what happened. "But all good. I sometimes have it when I have tough matches."

The key to Thiem's victory over No. 7 Zverev was the same as the key to his previous win, over No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals: coming through in the clutch. Thiem went a combined 5 for 5 in tiebreakers in those matches.

"I was going for it. Could have also missed them," he said about some of his shots Friday. "I was brave, but also lucky that I made these."