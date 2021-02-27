 Skip to main content
Tennis: Swiatek win Adelaide Invite
French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive in Australia.

The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.

Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.

Swiatek had 22 winners and just six unforced errors in a dominant performance, showing that her success at Roland Garros was no fluke.

“It wasn’t like one time during the French Open,” she said. “It gives me more confidence that I’m (a) more developed player and I can play good more often. It just gives me motivation.

“I feel like sometimes I have weeks when everything clicks, and that’s just the effect of the work we’re doing.”

  • Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-1 and set up an Open Sud de France final against second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium on Saturday in France.

The Spaniard Bautista Agut is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019.

Goffin, who lost his previous two semifinals in Montpellier, seeks a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall.

Goffin beat unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a semifinal in which both players dropped serve three times.

  • Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Martínez said on social media she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.

Martínez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.

