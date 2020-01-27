Tennis: Steady Nadal beats animated Kyrgios

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal left the muttering and the preening, the underarm serving and the 'tweening, to his younger, flashier opponent, Nick Kyrgios.

Surely, Nadal was content to collect the win in the latest installment of their rivalry.

The No. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.

These two guys don't like each other. But Nadal had nothing but nice things to say after improving his head-to-head record to 5-3 against Kyrgios.

"When he wants to play, when he is focused on what he's doing, I think he's a very important player for our sport," Nadal said, "because he has a big talent and is one of these players that can be very, very interesting for the crowd."

While Kyrgios was up to some of his usual trick shots and antics, what he never did was waver in his effort, something folks often accuse him of.

"Today," Nadal said, "I think he played very serious, tried all the time his best."

