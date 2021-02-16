Tennis: Serena tops Halep at Australian Open, sets up Osaka showdown WEDS

Plenty was super good in the first set. Serves at up to 124 mph (200 kph). Returns that included a cross-court forehand winner on Halep’s very first service point, a stinging shot about which Williams said with a chuckle: “I just saw it, and it looked like a donut, and I went for it.”

Then the miscues started mounting — a double-fault here, a wild volley there — and Williams trailed 2-0, then 3-1 in the second set.

But she put a stop to that slide.

A key moment came at 3-all, when Williams earned her sixth break chance of the game by taking a 21-stroke exchange that ended with a wide forehand from Halep. Williams converted that break on a 13-shot point in which she ran wide of the doubles alley for a forehand that extended things until Halep dumped a forehand into the net.

“My feeling after this match is that I was not that far,” two-time major champ Halep said, “but also: She was stronger in the important moments.”

Williams is 0-4 in Grand Slam finals since her last championship. One of those defeats came against Osaka at Flushing Meadows. Another came at Wimbledon in 2019 against Halep, who made an unheard-of total of three unforced errors in a performance she described as “the best day, actually, of my life.”