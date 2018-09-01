U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK — Results Saturday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Third Round

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Lucas Pouille (17), France, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

John Millman, Australia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Nick Kyrgios (30), Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Third Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Caroline Garcia (6), France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Dominika Cibulkova (29), Slovakia, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-0, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens (13), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1).

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

