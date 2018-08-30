U.S. Open
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Thursday's results
MEN'S SINGLES
Second round
Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0.
Alex De Minaur, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
David Goffin (10), Belgium, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (13), Argentina, def. Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, Spain, 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2.
Kei Nishikori (21), Japan, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-2, 5-4, ret.
Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2.
Lucas Pouille (17), France, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 2-0, ret.
John Millman, Australia, def. Fabio Fognini (14), Italy, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Hyeon Chung (23), Republic of Korea, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
Nick Kyrgios (30), Australia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Second round
Caroline Garcia (6), France, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.
Dominika Cibulkova (29), Slovakia, def. Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, def. Yafan Wang, China, 7-5, 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka (26), Belarus, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Julia Glushko, Israel, 6-2, 6-0.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Kiki Bertens (13), Netherlands, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-4, 6-3.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).
