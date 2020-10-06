Tennis: Podoroska 1st female qualifier into French Open semifinals WEDS

And to think: Podoroska, who is from the same city in Argentina as soccer superstar Lionel Messi, said she considered quitting tennis altogether a couple of years ago after "too many injuries," including to her right wrist.

She was off the tour for eight months; her ranking dropped; she didn't have enough money to travel to tournaments; she split with a coach she'd been working with for a decade.

"I didn't know what to do," Podoroska said.

She stuck with it, though, and now has a new team around her, based in Spain. And, by far, the best results of her career.

Svitolina, though, blamed herself for this outcome.

"Lots of things were not going my way," Svitolina said. "I was not 100% mentally on it today, and that was really disappointing."

Serving at 5-4 down, Svitolina saved two match points, the second with an audacious slice at the net to end a 27-shot rally.

But on the third match point, Podoroska hit a crisp forehand winner and then chucked her racket toward the blue sky.