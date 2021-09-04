Tennis: Osaka weighs another break from tennis after US Open loss SUN

There is no event too important for her to miss, which is how she might have looked at the Summer Games.

"Take all the time you need to recover, rest, and heal, @naomiosaka," International Tennis Hall of Fame member Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Sending you love and support."

During Osaka's pre-tournament news conference in Flushing Meadows a week ago, a reporter asked whether she looks at the tennis court as some sort of sanctuary that allows her to forget about anything else going on in her life.

Is that a place where she can just swing her racket and worry only about that for a little while?

"It would be nice if there was that line for me, but no. I'm the type of person that everything is sort of the same. So, like, I feel like maybe you could see it earlier on in my career: If there was something that was not right in my personal life, you could kind of see it in my playing," Osaka answered, shortly before the start of the last tournament she will play for who knows how long.

"So it would be really cool if I could draw that line and be able to be like a robot Superman that could go on the court, focus just on tennis. But, no, I'm the type that kind of focuses on everything at one time," she said. "That's why, like, everything is sort of muddled to me."