Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins easily again at French Open

PARIS — Novak Djokovic tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive appearance.

Djokovic has not had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far.

The match was played in a light rain in the first set, and the shower grew stronger later, so the roof was shut.

Djokovic was never really tested by Galan and improved to 34-1 in 2020.

Grigor Dimitrov also moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

The 101st-ranked Carballes Baena, who upset No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov in five sets in his previous match, said he woke up at 3 a.m. on Saturday “with a pain in my stomach and feeling so bad.”