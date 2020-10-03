Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins easily again at French Open

PARIS — Novak Djokovic tied a record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by getting to the fourth round of the French Open for the 11th consecutive appearance.
Djokovic has not had too much trouble, either: His 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan means the No. 1 seed has dropped merely five games in each of his three matches so far.
The match was played in a light rain in the first set, and the shower grew stronger later, so the roof was shut.
Djokovic was never really tested by Galan and improved to 34-1 in 2020.
Grigor Dimitrov also moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus.
The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.
The 101st-ranked Carballes Baena, who upset No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov in five sets in his previous match, said he woke up at 3 a.m. on Saturday “with a pain in my stomach and feeling so bad.”
Carballes Baena said that after he warmed up on court in the morning, he threw up. He hoped he would feel better during the match but said instead he felt worse.
On the women's side, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame an early rut with a nine-game run to beat 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-3 in a third-round matchup of lefties.
Kvitova broke in the match's opening game when the 100th-ranked Fernandez, the youngest player left in the field, double-faulted. From there, Fernandez took five games in a row for a 5-1 lead.
But Kvitova then woke up and took control, grabbing the first set and a two-break lead at 3-0 in the second.
Also, Danielle Collins grabbed the last four games to come back and beat 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the last third-round singles match.
Collins' best performance at a Grand Slam tournament came when she made it all the way to the semifinals at the 2019 Australian Open.
But the 26-year-old American, who is ranked 57th, arrived in Paris last month with a 1-2 career mark at Roland Garros.
Her match against the 11th-seeded Muguruza began in Court Suzanne Lenglen but was interrupted by rain shortly after it began.
