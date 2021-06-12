Tennis Notes: Herbert-Mahut set sights on Tokyo after French Open title

French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will turn their focus to winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after claiming the French Open doubles titles for the second time.

Mahut and Herbert — who have won all four Grand Slam tournaments together — defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros.

It was their fifth Grand Slam title together.

Mahut fell on his back and put his head in his hands after they became the first all-French team to win twice at the clay-court major since World War II.

Mahut and Herbert won their first title in Paris in 2018.

A very emotional Mahut held back tears and said winning the gold medal in doubles at the Olympics could well be the final big goal of their career.

“We are working very hard to achieve this,” he said.

The French pair saved three match points on Thursday to defeat second-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.