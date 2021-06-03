Tennis: No. 1 Barty retires, Djokovic & Federer advance

PARIS — Bothered by a painful hip, top-ranked Ash Barty retired Thursday from her second-round match at the French Open, leaving the clay-court Grand Slam tournament without its top two women’s seeds and any of the top three women in the rankings.
The 2019 champion trailed 6-1, 2-2 when she signaled that she couldn’t continue against Polish opponent Magda Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier.
“I was battling the pain, and it just became too severe, and like I said, was becoming unsafe,” Barty said of the injury that had flared up during training before the tournament.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, both former champions, advanced to the third round.
Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 for his ninth win in 10 meetings against the big-serving Croat and fifth in majors.
The eighth-seeded Federer next faces unseeded Dominik Koepfer.
Federer looked sharp, and could even afford to get a little distracted, arguing with chair umpire Emmanuel Joseph after being given a time warning for slow play during the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Federer even asked Cilic for his opinion.
“Marin, am I playing too slow?” he asked.
Cilic suggested he was.
Djokovic made brief work of beating clay-court specialist Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, saving eight of the nine break points he faced. The 18-time Grand Slam champion next plays unseeded Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.
Nadal was set to play during the night session on his 35th birthday, with fans having to leave the grounds by 9 p.m. because of coronavirus rules.
The 13-time champion was facing Richard Gasquet, having a 16-0 career record against the Frenchman.
After ending a four-match losing streak on clay in the previous round, 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Hailey Baptiste. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Ann Li of the United States 6-0, 6-4.