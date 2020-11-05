tennis: Nadal earns his 1,000th win in an empty and silent stadium

"Of course it's sad, the level of energy is difficult to compare," Nadal said. "So the feeling, even if 1,000 (fans) or 1,500 or 2,000 is not a lot."

The 34-year-old's first win came in May 2002 at the age of 15, when he beat Paraguayan Ramon Delgado in the first round at Mallorca.

A year later, the 16-year-old Nadal stunned the tennis world by beating French Open champion Albert Costa under floodlights in the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

By the age of 24, he had already reached 500 wins. His career tally also includes 35 Masters titles and 86 tournament victories overall.

The 39-year-old Lopez won their first meeting back in 2003 and had beaten Nadal four times overall. He had 22 aces and troubled a sluggish Nadal, who failed to convert six break points in the second set but broke immediately at the start of the third.

"I started the match the worst way possible, especially against a big server like Feli," Nadal said. "After that I played under a lot of pressure the rest of the match, but I found a way."

Nadal, who has never won this tournament, next plays Jordan Thompson of Australia, who upset 15th-seeded Croat Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.