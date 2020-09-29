Tennis: Mladenovic gets upset, then gets mad

On Tuesday it was was Siegemund who faced questions of unsportsmanlike conduct for not acknowledging the double bounce that should have handed Mladenovic the first set.

"If she would have done it, she would have all my respect and be super fair play," Mladenovic said. "But she's not the one responsible. I think the chair umpire is the one that should be really focused on that call."

Siegemund also said it wasn't up to her to make the call, and that she wasn't sure right away whether the ball had bounced twice.

"I can maybe understand a little bit that (Mladenovic) is getting at me, but I think she should get at the umpire. She had plenty of other opportunities," she said. "I'm coming running full speed, if in that call I say 'Oh, it was a double bounce,' and later I see on the video it was not, I would be angry at myself."

Mladenovic suggested tennis should start using video replays, like the highly controversial VAR system used in soccer.

"It would be great and we'd avoid a sad scenario like I had today," Mladenovic said.

It wasn't quite as sad as Flushing Meadows, though, where she served for the match at 6-1, 5-1 against Varvara Gracheva then lost a tiebreaker and lost 6-0 in the third set.