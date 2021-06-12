Tennis men: Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in Old vs New final at French Open

There’s also this milestone within reach for Djokovic, something Federer and Nadal haven’t done: He can join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men in tennis history to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

There were two first-time Grand Slam finalists in the women’s title match Saturday afternoon in Paris, and unseeded Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 31 Anastasia Pavlychenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 for the trophy.

Speaking at around midnight as Friday turned to Saturday after his 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 triumph dropped Nadal’s record at Roland Garros to 105-3 — two of those defeats were against Djokovic — the No. 1 seed in the men’s draw said he would take some time to catch his breath before thinking about what to do against Tsitsipas.

“I’m not the freshest guy right now, obviously. But (the) good thing is that I have a day and a half to rejuvenate and try to regroup,” Djokovic said. “Right now, it’s all about resting and hopefully being able to be fit to compete in the best-of-five with a guy who is in a great shape.”

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.