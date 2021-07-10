Tennis men: Djokovic eyes 20th Slam, Berrettini his 1st

He’s won his last 20 matches at Wimbledon, dating to the start of the 2018 tournament.

He’s won his last 20 matches in Grand Slam action, dating to the start of this season, with titles at the Australian Open in February on hard courts and at the French Open in June on red clay (where he beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals).

If Djokovic adds another title on Wimbledon’s grass Sunday, that will put him three-fourths of the way to a calendar-year Grand Slam, something only two men have done, most recently Rod Laver in 1969.

Imagine the hype — and pressure — heading to New York, where the U.S. Open begins Aug. 30.

Then there’s the more immediate “history that is on the line,” to use Djokovic’s phrase after he defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals: the chance to pull even with Big Three rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Slam trophies earned by a man.

Djokovic could put what would be a sixth championship — and third in a row — at the All England Club alongside his nine at Melbourne Park, three at Flushing Meadows and two at Roland Garros.

And it would give him eight of the past 12 majors.

“The biggest challenge and the biggest task is always how to be present and how to stay in the moment regardless of the possibilities, the hypotheticals, and various options that are out there,” Djokovic said two days before Wimbledon began. “There is always something on the line, I feel like, for me — probably Roger and Rafa, as well — when it comes to the tennis history in the last couple of years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0