Tennis: Kenin rallies to win women's championship

Muguruza was visited by a trainer after the second set and her movement wasn't ideal down the stretch. Nor was her serving: She double-faulted eight times, including three in the last game, one on championship point.

"A little bit lack of energy," Muguruza said.

For quite some time, Kenin was overlooked and underappreciated, drawing much less attention than other young tennis players from the U.S., such as 15-year-old Coco Gauff – Kenin beat her in the fourth round this week -- and 18-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

Maybe it was because Kenin is only 5-foot-7 (1.70 meters). Maybe it was because she went into last season with this resume: ranked outside the top 50, yet to get past the third round of a major, yet to win a tour-level title.

Kenin will be taken more seriously now. By everyone. She is the youngest Australian Open champion since 2008, when Maria Sharapova won the hard-court tournament at age 20.

Kenin, who eliminated No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals, is expected to rise to No. 7 in Monday's WTA rankings, the youngest American to make her debut in the top 10 since Serena Williams in 1999.