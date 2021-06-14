Tennis: Give Djokovic his due as he paves his 'own path'

“As (long) as Novak is healthy — and he’s healthy right now; he’s in great shape — I think he has ability to win the Grand Slam for this year. I’m pretty sure,” said Marian Vajda, one of Djokovic’s coaches, who joked that he and the other person who works with him, Goran Ivanisevic, would quit if their guy wins all four majors in 2021.

Djokovic was a bit more sober about the topic, reminding everyone that he had a shot to pursue a historic season in 2016 after winning the Australian Open and French Open but lost in the third round at Wimbledon.

But he wouldn’t rule anything out for 2021.

Why should he, given what he already has done?

“I mean, definitely in my case, I can say that what I’ve been through in my career, in my life, this journey has been terrific so far. I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve,” Djokovic said.

Moments later, he added: “I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days’ time. I don’t have an issue to say that I’m going for the title in Wimbledon. Of course I am.”

