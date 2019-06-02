FRENCH OPEN

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, vs. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 0-0, susp.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Sloane Stephens (7), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 6-2, 6-0.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

