FRENCH OPEN
PARIS (AP) — Results Saturday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
MEN'S SINGLES
Third Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Borna Coric (13), Croatia, 4-6, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9.
Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (18), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Dusan Lajovic (30), Serbia, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2.
Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Gael Monfils (14), France, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Juan Martin del Potro (8), Argentina, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).
Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Third Round
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Serena Williams (10), United States, 6-2, 7-5.
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Lesia Tsurenko (27), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.
