FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Final

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

