WIMBLEDON

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, London

(Seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Final

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Final

Simona Halep def. Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2.

