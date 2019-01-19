AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Sunday's results (seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

