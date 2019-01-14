AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-0, 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (15), Russia, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7), 3-1, ret.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 4-0, ret.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0, ret.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Gilles Simon (29), France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-2.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-1.

Borna Coric (11), Croatia, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women's Singles

First Round

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Shuai Peng, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Serena Williams (16), United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Daria Kasatkina (10), Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, def. Saisai Zheng, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Qiang Wang (21), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Anastasija Sevastova (13), Latvia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (12), Belgium, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 7-5.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

