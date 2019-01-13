AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Monday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Fernando Verdasco (26), Spain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (19), Georgia, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (20), Bulgaria, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles

First Round

Lesia Tsurenko (24), Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Maria Sharapova (30), Russia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-0, 6-0.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Julia Goerges (14), Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Zoe Hives, Australia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia (19), France, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Donna Vekic (29), Croatia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

